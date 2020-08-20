ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Wortham Center for the Performing Arts’ 2020-21 season will start hosting events in December, according to a recent announcement.
“While we are cautiously optimistic about this date, the Wortham Center will continue to shift until it is safe to open the venue and to operate at a capacity that is financially sustainable for the organization,” a Thursday press release read.
The Special Attractions Series kicks off the season with the Swannanoa Solstice holiday program on Dec. 20.
In 2021, the series continues with acts including the Peking Acrobats on Feb. 24 and 25; Joshua Show on March 5 and 6; Vitaly: “An Evening of Wonders” on March 11; Compagnia Baccalà on April 1.
This season’s Dance Series includes six acts, some of which were highly anticipated performances rescheduled for 2021.
Past-season favorite Pilobolus returns with “BIG FIVE-OH!,” Jan. 8 and 9, followed by the Philadelphia Dance Company on Jan. 22 and 23.
New York City-based Ephrat Asherie Dance will present “Odeon,” exploring the narratives and imagery of global street and social dance on Feb 10 and 11.
Dance Theatre of Harlem will celebrate African American culture through the language of ballet on April 26 and 27, followed by a dance performance from Helen Simoneau Danse on May 7 in the company’s brand-new work, “Darling.”
The Theatre Series begins with “The World of Musicals” on Jan. 30 — taking the audience on a journey through the very best of musical theater.
Aquila Theatre returns with two plays in two days, beginning with “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” on Feb. 5 followed by the timeless Shakespeare classic, “Macbeth” on Feb. 6.
The Opera Locos, a group of comedic opera singers, will then be featured Feb. 14.
The Comedy Series begins with “The Capitol Steps” on March 26 and 27, “where no politician is safe — especially in an election year.”
The Music Series will start with a rescheduled concert by the Wortham Center’s Artist-In-Residence, cellist and singer-songwriter Shana Tucker on Jan. 14, who will share her unique genre that weaves jazz, roots, folk, acoustic pop and a touch of R&B into memorable melodies.
The series continues with the critically acclaimed American Spiritual Ensemble on Jan. 19, celebrating the American Negro spiritual. One of the leading traditional Irish outfits of today, Danú, March 5, fuses ancient Celtic music with a brand-new repertoire in a high-energy performance.
Asheville favorite Lúnasa, featured March 16, is also back to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, followed by Ryan Keberle and the Catharsis Trio on March 19 and 20. The series will then feature a father-son piano duo, Ryan & Ryan, on April 15.
On April 16, Ian Sherwood makes his Wortham Center debut armed with a guitar, a saxophone, a velvety voice and magnetic storytelling ahead of the Kingdom Choir on April 20, who will bring “breathtaking harmonies, warm energy and infections enthusiasm to the stage.”
For more information on events and schedule updates, visit www.worthamarts.org.
