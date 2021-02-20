The Clarks Creek area is a majestic backcountry forest found in the Bald Mountain Range of Unicoi County, Tennessee.
Very near to the Tri-Cities region, it is centrally located between Johnson City, Erwin, Jonesborough, and Greeneville, making it a convenient place to explore. The dense north-facing woodlands, rugged terrain, crystal clear streams, and lush green undergrowth create a storybook setting, with hiking trails and stunning waterfalls in abundance. Without a doubt, this is the waterfall mecca of the region.
Even if you never leave your car to explore on foot, the drive into Clarks Creek along Forest Service Road 25 is simply beautiful as it parallels the cascading stream while traversing a few small bridges.
It is a well-maintained gravel road that is fairly level and accessible to all vehicles, with the exception of the occasional pothole. It’s a fun little road to explore on a gravel-bike as well.
Several trailheads and parking areas branch off from the main road, providing various hiking opportunities for all skill levels. There is everything from short, family waterfall hikes, to rugged and strenuous off-trail adventures for the more highly experienced hikers and backpackers.
To get to Clarks Creek
Take Interstate 26 to the Erwin/Jonesborough Exit (#37). At the end of the ramp, turn toward Jonesborough on State Route 81/107 west and proceed for 6.5 miles. Stay on Route 107 by turning left and continue for five more miles. Turn left on Clarks Creek Road and drive 1.4 miles. At this point the road will turn to gravel where you’ll enter the Clarks Creek area of the Cherokee National Forest.
When the road crosses a bridge and turns to gravel, reset your odometer and keep an eye out for horseback riders. Here are my top highlights with their accompanying road mileages:
Clarksville Iron Furnace (0.1 miles)
Immediately through the trees on your left are the remains of the historical Clarksville Iron Furnace, which operated from 1833 to 1844. This furnace was used to smelt iron ore mined 2.5 miles away in Bumpass Cove. There is a trail near the furnace (#109) that follows the old wagon road used to transport ore. This trail is open to hikers and horses but is difficult and has limited views except in winter months.
Sill Branch Trailhead (1.7 miles)
Sill Branch Falls is undoubtedly the highlight of the Clarks Creek area. With a round trip of just over a mile, it is a wonderful trek for families or beginners to one of the most stunning waterfalls in our region.
The hike is a little uphill, but not drastically. At 0.4 miles you will come to a junction. Take a left on “Sill Branch North” (Trail #115). There is a shallow stream crossing at this point, so bring dry socks if you feel the need. Soon after this crossing you will arrive at the spectacular 60-foot Sill Branch Falls.
If you are an experienced hiker and desire a rugged, off-trail adventure to a rarely seen waterfall then you can also take the “Sill Branch South” trail and eventually work your way upstream to Upper Sill Branch Falls.
While the lower Sill Branch Falls is a very easy hike, Upper Sill Branch Falls is extreme, rugged, and not for beginners! For information on that hike visit www.HikingBill.com and search “Upper Sill Branch Falls.”
Longarm Branch Trailhead (1.9 miles)
The hike to the beautiful, 25-foot Pine Ridge Falls can be reached from the Longarm Branch trailhead (#1901). It’s an easy trek of just under a mile round-trip and is great for beginners.
At approximately 0.3 miles into the hike, you will cross the stream — likely getting your feet wet. Immediately following that crossing, leave the Longarm Branch Trail and take the spur trail off to the left. Pine Ridge Falls is another tenth of a mile up that spur.
Since this is a short hike, many people combine this with Sill Branch Falls in the same day.
For a more strenuous adventure, continue straight on the yellow blazed Longarm Branch Trail after crossing the stream. This trail leads to Bearwallow Gap on Rich Mountain following 3.6 miles of vigorous climbing.
At the gap, you can descend into the Higgins Creek watershed and the neighboring Rocky Fork State Park.
Along the way, you’ll also pass Longarm Branch Falls. Even though mostly concealed by trees, these 70-foot-tall cascades can put on quite a show in wet weather conditions.
Terminus of Clarks Creek Road (2.7 miles)
At the end of the gravel road there is large cul-de-sac with plenty of room to park. From here you’ll immediately have to cross Clarks Creek on foot to continue on a forest road heading upstream.
There are multiple and difficult stream crossings from this point on. But if you don’t mind getting wet—and if you are an experienced and very determined hiker—there are two very large waterfalls to discover. Bring your trekking poles for stability when crossing the stream in this area!
The first is 85-foot Delsatch Falls found along Chigger Branch. If you are waterfall lover, and you wish to experience a large, cascading display that few people see, then this would be a great adventure for you.
It’s about four miles round-trip, but difficult, unmarked, and remote. For detailed directions search “Delsatch Falls” at HikingBill.com
The second waterfall found far upstream on Clarks Creek is the infamous and elusive Buckeye Falls — reportedly the highest waterfall in the State of Tennessee at 475 feet. This is a seven-mile, extremely rugged, all-day adventure for the most veteran of trekkers. Always go with friends for safety!
For more information or questions email Bill via the “Contact” page on www.HikingBill.com.