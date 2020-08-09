Things are about to get ugly.
A few years ago, the “ugly produce” movement took hold, encouraging consumers to buy less-than-perfect fruits and veggies to cut down on food waste at farms and packing houses.
Mail subscription services offered boxes filled with forked carrots and bruised apples, and activists urged grocery stores to stock foods in their produce departments that might otherwise have been rejected.
The intentions of the movement — reducing waste — are certainly honorable, but it seems the premise may be a little rotten.
As it turns out, most food is wasted in this country by consumers, not by suppliers. According to ReFED, a nonprofit food waste think tank, more than 80% of food is wasted in homes and consumer businesses like grocery stores and restaurants. Less than 20% is wasted in farms and packing houses, where ugly produce subscription services buy their misshapen goods.
Most of the second-tier produce those services buy at a discount would otherwise be bought by school districts, processors or other places where it would be made into meals or products where appearance isn’t necessary. So, it’s not really being kept from being wasted there.
If the movement raises consumer awareness of waste, then it’s doing a fine job, but taking aim at farmers and packers is missing the mark.
Margins at those places are pretty thin, and owners want to squeeze as much out of their businesses as they can. Unusable plant material, including produce, is usually tilled into the soil on farms to put nutrients back. At packing houses, produce is graded and sent to different channels.
If you’re a gardener, you’ve already learned lessons about waste. It can be painful to spend months coaxing a tomato out of the dirt, and then let it stay too long on the vine and have to toss it into the compost.
I’m more inclined to eat ugly or slightly over-ripe produce because of it.
So, when you’re at the grocery store, the onus is on you to control food waste.
Sure, grab that ugly tomato, but first make sure you’re going to use it. If you’re one to put things into your refrigerator’s crisper drawer and then forget about it, think about changing those habits.
Go more often to the store, or pre-plan and prepare your meals so you’re reducing your own waste. That’s where the change needs to be made.