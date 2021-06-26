The Appalachian Trail stretches over 2,200 miles from Georgia to Maine. In the Tri-Cities area, volunteers of the Tennessee Eastman Hiking and Canoeing club maintain 134 miles of trail from Spivey Gap (near Erwin) to the Tennessee/Virginia border just outside of Damascus.
Many thru-hikers, section-hikers and trail veterans consider several sites along these 134 miles as some of the most picturesque in the entire length of this famed path.
With summer rolling in, it’s time to head to the cooler temperatures of the higher elevations and experience these amazing vistas. We have multiple access spots along the trail within a short drive from the Tri-Cities, ranging from easy to difficult treks.
I’d like to include my top-five viewpoints for you to explore in our region of the Appalachian Trail running from north to south:
1. Nolichucky Gorge Overlook
The Nolichucky Gorge is rugged, remote and extremely scenic. Over the millennia, the raging Nolichucky River has carved a 10-mile, deep chasm from the mountains of North Carolina to the outskirts of Erwin. The Unaka Mountains sit to the east, while Flattop Mountain, No Business Knob and Temple Hill frame the river to the west.
To experience this imposing gorge from above, start at Uncle Johnny’s Hostel on Unaka Springs Road in Erwin. Immediately beside the hostel, take the Appalachian Trail (southbound) for about 1.7 miles to a wonderful, cliff-hanging overlook on Temple Hill. There is some significant climbing to get to this beautiful location but the trail switchbacks often, making it a moderate ascent.
2. The Beauty Spot
The Beauty Spot is a grassy bald peak of Unaka Mountain, sitting on the North Carolina/Tennessee line. It certainly lives up to its name, as it offers stunning panoramic views —particularly the impressive mountains in Rocky Fork — while overlooking the town of Erwin. It also is known as the best setting for a sunset in the region.
This location is the most easily accessible in this list as the 4,437-foot viewpoint can be reached by a quarter-mile walk from a gravel parking lot off Unaka Mountain Road.
To get there, take Rock Creek Road (route 395) in Erwin and continue for 6.6 miles to the state line at Indian Grave Gap. Then take the unmarked gravel road to the left. In about 2 miles you’ll come to a fork. Keep right and you will arrive at The Beauty Spot parking area.
For those wanting a longer hike, park at Indian Grave Gap and take the A.T. (northbound) for 2.3 miles.
3. Little Rock Knob
Would you prefer a secluded hike with spectacular views? The Little Rock Knob overlook would be a wonderful choice. This rocky precipice sits at 4,918 feet of elevation on the Iron Mountain ridgeline of the A.T. between Unaka Mountain and Roan Mountain. The vista here is magnificent. Unaka Mountain is seen to the west and identifiable by the dark shade of its Red Spruce summit. And Ripshin Lake will immediately stand out to you in the valley below. Views also stretch to the north toward Johnson City, with Buffalo Mountain and Pinnacle Mountain easily recognized on a clear day.
To get there from the town of Roan Mountain, take Highway 143 toward the state park. Drive five miles and take a right on Cove Creek Road. Veer right after a mile to stay on Hughes Gap Road. Park at the state line and take the A.T. (southbound) for 2.2 miles.
4. Round Bald / Jane Bald
The grassy bald summits in the western portion of the Roan Highlands are undeniably the premier “easy access” vistas of the A.T. in our region. Both Round Bald and Jane Bald offer 360-degree, stunning views at over 5,800 feet of elevation.
Take Highway 143 from the town of Roan Mountain to the Carver’s Gap parking area at the Tennessee/North Carolina state line and trek northbound on the A.T. In 0.6 miles of moderate climbing, you’ll come to the summit of Round Bald. Continue through Engine Gap to the one-mile mark and you’ll summit Jane Bald. All the major peaks in our region can be seen on a clear day, including the rugged Grandfather Mountain, Mount Rogers (Virginia’s highest), and the dramatic Linville Gorge peaks.
5. Little Hump & Hump Mountain
In my opinion, the two Humps are the most gorgeous summits in our area, residing in the remote eastern end of the Roan Highlands. However, they are as strenuous to hike as they are beautiful. Both peaks are in the mid-5,000-foot range, and their grass-covered expanses spread over the ridges and into the gap that separates them. The long-distance views are extraordinary.
There are a few different options to access these peaks, but the shortest and easiest day-hiking route from the Tri-Cities area involves the longest drive. From Elk Park, North Carolina, continue on Highway 19E (toward the community of Cranberry). In about 9 miles, turn right onto Roaring Creek Road. In 5 miles park at the Over Mountain Victory Trailhead. Hike on the OVT for 0.75 miles to Yellow Mountain Gap. Turn right on the A.T., and in 1.6 miles you’ll reach the summit of Little Hump. Continue down into Bradley Gap and in another 2.2 miles of simply beautiful terrain, you’ll arrive at (Big) Hump Mountain. This will be over a 8-mile round-trip trek with vigorous climbing of almost 2,000 feet of elevation gain.
Other Notable Viewpoints:
Buck Mountain
At the parking area on Highway 19E at Bear Branch Road, hike northbound on the A.T. for 2.4 miles to the open fields on the eastern ridge of Buck Mountain.
Watauga Dam
Watauga Dam is not at extremely high elevation, but it still presents remarkable panoramas of the surrounding mountains. To the south there is the Pond Mountain ridgeline, while Holston Mountain dominates the northern vista.
Park at the Shook Branch Recreation area at Watauga Lake and take the A.T. (northbound). In 2.5 miles of trail, mostly skirting around the lake, you’ll walk across the highest elevation earthen dam in the eastern United States.
Vandeventer Shelter
Park at the A.T. crossing and parking area on Wilbur Dam Road and take the A.T. northbound. The trail will ascend drastically up to the Iron Mountain ridgeline with many views opening along the way. In 4.6 miles you’ll come to the shelter. A rock outcropping and cliff are immediately behind the structure and offer stunning vistas to the south, overlooking Watauga Lake.
Osborne Farm
This trailhead is located on Highway 91 at the crest of the Cross Mountain ridgeline, between the communities of Shady Valley and Stoney Creek. A large parking lot can accommodate many cars. Take the A.T. northbound immediately into beautiful open pastures with views down into Shady Valley, with the Mount Rogers High Country in the distance. At approximately the one-mile mark the trail re-enters the forest.