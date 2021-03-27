This isn’t your typical fish story about the one that got away.
No, when this fish swam to safety, it was all part of the plan.
Seth Keen was fishing on Cherokee Lake, practicing for an upcoming bass tournament, when something latched onto his line. He figured it was a striped bass and after a couple of minutes, he had a feeling it was a big one.
Keen fought the fish for an hour, almost to the point of exhaustion. After 30 minutes, the fish got close enough to the boat to where he could detect what it was.
This was no bass. In fact, this was no ordinary fish. It was a paddlefish, a prehistoric-looking animal with a long bill. And it was a big one.
When he pulled the fish up against his boat, he had a problem. He was alone and this was a monster. He struggled to get it into the boat and when he did, he could see the size of what he had just reeled in.
“My initial thought was ‘oh my goodness,’ ” he said. “It about dragged me into the water trying to get it into the boat.”
Once the fish was safely onboard, Keen realized the enormity of his catch.
“It was between 6 1/2 and 7 feet long,” he said. “As wide as my boat was, its bill was hanging out one side of the boat and its tail was hanging out the other.”
Keen, a 21-year-old who lives in Lebanon, Virginia, and fishes three or four days a week, has the catch on video and it can be seen on his YouTube channel, SoHo Bass Guy. It’s obvious that he wasn’t kidding about how exhausting — and exhilarating — bringing in the fish was.
The state record for paddlefish is a 104-pounder, also caught on Cherokee Lake. Keen had no way of weighing the fish without killing it and that simply wasn’t an option. Plus, paddlefish season doesn’t begin until April 24 in Tennessee, so he really had no choice.
Still, Keen says he wouldn’t have done it differently even if it had been in season.
“It was more important for me to see something that old and that magnificent to swim back than it was to have a record,” he said. “In order to weigh it we would have to kill it and that was something I wasn’t willing to do.”
The fish, he says, wasn’t out of the water for more than a minute.
“I’m really big into conservation and preserving bass and all species for the future,” he said. “After seeing that fish and realizing what I actually I had, I knew it was something I wanted to get back in the water quick.”
Even though Keen didn’t get a chance to weigh the fish, he’s certain he could have had a state record.
“The state record is 104 and the world record is 154,” he said. “If I had to guess, this one was somewhere between those, probably around 125.”
Keen didn’t know anything about paddlefish, also known as spoonbills, but he learned after doing research in the days after the memorable catch. Paddlefish can live more than 50 years.
“That’s the first one I ever caught,” he said. “And I didn’t even mean to catch that one. Some of my friends have fished on that lake their whole life and they’ve only seen one, not caught one.”
When he let the fish go, Keen says he had a sense of satisfaction.
“She swam off perfectly,” he said. “She was a little exhausted, just as exhausted as I was.”