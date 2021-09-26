High Country Beekeepers will hold a Bee Festival at Hidden Happiness Bee Farm at its 1060 Chestnut Mountain Road, Deep Gap, N.C., location on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is rain or shine, and most activities will be held indoors.
It will feature educational programs, local artisans and live music. Hole Lotta Doughnuts will be on site selling doughnuts, apple pie and fritters. The Salvation Army Canteen Truck will also sell food at the event.
Vendors will feature locally extracted honey, value-added products such as cosmetics and candles, textile crafts and baskets, signs and home décor, holiday ornaments, books, paper crafts, artwork, locally made jerky, jams, pickles, sauces and gift baskets.
In addition, there will be activities for the kids, including games and face painting.
The Hidden Happiness Bee Farm Store will also be open during the festival, offering expert advice on how to prepare hives for the upcoming cold months. There is an observation hive right in the store, and the entire family will enjoy watching the magic of nature as the Hidden Happiness worker bees ready their hive for the winter.
Hidden Happiness is located right off NC Highway 421, midway between Wilkesboro and Boone. The Deep Gap location is uniquely situated to act as a visitor center to greet travelers heading into West Jefferson and Blowing Rock. Parking is free and buses and RVs are always welcome. A circular driveway is available for ease in maneuvering these larger vehicles.
Hidden Happiness Bee Farm is the primary provider of woodware, hive health supplements and honey extraction equipment and supplies for High Country apiaries. In addition, the farm offers ongoing training and support for beekeepers at all levels. To find out more, visit www.hiddenhappinessbeefarms.com.
Contributed to the Press