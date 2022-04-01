One of the earliest flowering plants of spring is now being showcased at Johnson City’s Winged Deer Park.

Connie Deegan, the city Parks and Recreation Department’s nature programs coordinator, said on Friday that Winged Deer is home to the largest collection of Virginia bluebells in Northeast Tennessee. The flowers, which are now at their peak, only bloom during a 10-day window.

The bluebells will be the centerpiece of five slow-paced strolls around the park’s “back forty,” where participants will also enjoy other park features.

The strolls will be offered on these dates and times:

• April 4 from 10-11:15 a.m. and 1-2:15 p.m.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

• April 5 from 6-7:15 p.m.

• April 6 from 10-11:15 a.m.

The hikes are free and no registration is necessary

All ages are welcome.

Participants will meet at the Winged Deer Park’s disc golf parking lot (located off Carroll Creek Road). The bluebells can be viewed following a short walk on the paved nature trail at the entrance to the park’s bike trails.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video