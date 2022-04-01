One of the earliest flowering plants of spring is now being showcased at Johnson City’s Winged Deer Park.
Connie Deegan, the city Parks and Recreation Department’s nature programs coordinator, said on Friday that Winged Deer is home to the largest collection of Virginia bluebells in Northeast Tennessee. The flowers, which are now at their peak, only bloom during a 10-day window.
The bluebells will be the centerpiece of five slow-paced strolls around the park’s “back forty,” where participants will also enjoy other park features.
The strolls will be offered on these dates and times:
• April 4 from 10-11:15 a.m. and 1-2:15 p.m.
• April 5 from 6-7:15 p.m.
• April 6 from 10-11:15 a.m.
The hikes are free and no registration is necessary
All ages are welcome.
Participants will meet at the Winged Deer Park’s disc golf parking lot (located off Carroll Creek Road). The bluebells can be viewed following a short walk on the paved nature trail at the entrance to the park’s bike trails.