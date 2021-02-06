Winter weather and cold temperatures don’t have to put your outdoor adventures on hold. Lace up your boots and get going. It’s the best time of year to hike.
Not persuaded to leave the couch and that warm fireplace behind? Allow me to try to convince you…
Since COVID-19, it seems all trails are crowded in warm-weather conditions. You’ll find much more solitude in the winter months. Popular trails that are normally overrun in the milder seasons will be typically wide open for you to enjoy privately.
You’ll also have better views with trees and other deciduous plants absent of their leaves. Vistas open up and the landscape is transformed with more textures and visibility to places and sites normally not as evident. In addition, humidity levels will always be low, extending your viewing expanse. Mountains and the surrounding scenery will look crisp, more detailed. With this being the case, photo opportunities are also increased.
Hiking in the winter also gives you new perspectives on otherwise familiar trails. Snow or ice changes the landscape drastically. Trek to a frozen waterfall and you’ll see what I mean.
And if hiking is your workout, studies have shown that you can burn 34% more calories when the temperatures are below 23 degrees. Walk in snow and those numbers will go even higher.
As a final point, wintertime treks are absent of a couple of major nuisances — bugs and snakes. Need I say more?
Simply put, walking into the mountains this time of year can be a wonderful experience. Throw in an early morning trail blanketed in fresh snow and it can be truly magical.
I urge you to get out and enjoy our trails this time of year. However, winter trekking does come with a much higher level of risk. But with a little extra planning, you can easily mitigate those hazards. Here are some tips to keep you safe:
HIKE WITH FRIENDS
As previously stated, there are noticeably fewer people on the trail in the wintertime. So be sure to hike with friends, or if that is not possible, inform family of your itinerary. One reminder is that cold conditions can cause cell phone batteries to expire quickly, and you also won’t always have reception in remote areas. Do not rely on your cell phone to stay in touch.
LAYERS, LAYERS, LAYERS
Hypothermia, especially brought on by getting wet, is your biggest winter hiking risk. Dress in multiple layers so that you can remove items if you start to warm up and put them back on if you start to cool down.
Always pack extra dry clothing in your backpack. Sweating is not a good scenario in cold conditions, but if you do sweat on that difficult climb, then change out your clothes before descending. Try to always stay dry.
A waterproof outer layer is also very important. Just please leave the cotton at home, as it holds moisture and will make you cold when wet. All of your layers should be wool or some other form of sweat-“wicking” material. And don’t forget gloves and a beanie. Waterproof trail shoes or boots are also a good idea in the winter months.
PLAN AHEAD AND CHOOSE A SAFE TRAIL
It’s a good idea to start earlier in the day and keep your hike shorter than normal. Daylight hours are far shorter in winter months and darkness can sometimes come about unexpectedly. You’ll also be moving more slowly on icy or snow- covered trails, so plan ahead and start early.
Especially if you are a beginning hiker, stay in lower elevations this time of year. Even on mild days, elevated mountain peaks such as in the Roan Highlands or Grayson Highlands can exhibit harsh and ever-changing weather conditions. Also avoid trails that have extensive or difficult water crossings. Slipping or falling in a remote stream this time of year could be catastrophic.
EAT AND HYDRATE
Again, you will be burning more calories than normal while hiking in cold conditions. To keep your energy levels up, consume more than normal. Nourishment will help to keep you warm. In addition, you may not feel the need to drink as much water in cold conditions, but be certain that staying hydrated remains extremely important. Dehydration expedites the onset of hypothermia. Drink lots of fluids.
YOUR COLD WEATHER BACKPACK
To summarize, your backpack should always contain the “Ten Essentials of Hiking.” If you are not familiar with those 10 items, please Google it. In addition, your winter backpack should have more food, more water and a complete change of dry clothing.
Another item that I find extremely useful is micro-spikes. These are a set of small chains with spikes that are easily attached to your footwear. Snow-covered trails can often turn very icy after prior foot traffic. These spikes will give you all the additional traction you need and can be found at any local outfitter.
WHERE TO GO
The following are wonderful wintertime hikes in our region for all skill levels:
• The Lakeside Trail at Bays Mountain Park (2.5-mile loop)
• Watauga Lake on the Appalachian Trail to Watauga Dam (2.5 miles round-trip)
• The Doe River Gorge near Hampton, TN (5.0 miles round-trip)
• The Spillway Trail at South Holston Lake (3.5 miles round-trip)