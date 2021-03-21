I was down at Pilot Hill General Store a week or so ago, taking some pictures. Despite being closed and for sale it looked alive, almost unreal, in the sunshine.
Across the road is the Philadelphia Cumberland Presbyterian Church, established in 1847.
This is a pretty corner of the county, one of many, of course, to a city person like me who often gets out and appreciates something besides concrete and power poles. There are no traffic lights, few stop signs, a couple of dead ends, and sometimes water on the road.
I don’t remember how I first heard of Pilot Hill. I suspect it was from one of Fred Sauceman’s books on local eateries. But I have birded in that part of the county and maybe stumbled across it. It’s in my GPS by address so I didn’t go out exploring and find my way to this … corner.
There is not much there, I hear people say. What do you expect? What would you want? A part of the city transplanted in the middle of a tobacco field? What you get is quiet intersection with a view of a church and the mountains. I don’t know what more a person could want. No trains. No planes. No trucks. No buses. No highway. Right time of the year, in the evening, a whip-poor-will calling or during the day a bobwhite. Aren’t chattering bluebirds enough?
“Not much there” depends entirely on your perception. I thought there was plenty. A couple of nice farms and farm houses. Lovely church and cemetery. Spectacular view of the mountains. Llamas. Or maybe alpaca. I can’t tell the difference.
Dolly Parton has a song titled “My Tennessee Mountain Home” about sittin’ on the front porch on a sunny afternoon. This is one of those places were you could have idled time awhile and waved at your neighbors from up the road as they drove by. Where “life is as peaceful as a baby’s sigh” says Ms. Parton.
Pilot Hill mixed the “general store” motif with some really good food. Even a grilled cheese may not seem like much until you taste one really well done-up, instead of something from the flash oven.
I’m yanked back into the reality of town life but still glad we have a subset of non-chain restaurants. I feel fortunate to have eaten at many of them. I’m one to avoid the over-fatted, over-salted, over-priced, over-sized corporate food trough. They serve a demographic, a very narrowly defined part of the population. But, when I get my newsletter from Second Harvest I really wonder about the divide of who eats out and who eats at all. And that subdivides into customers who just want to socialize or just want to stuff their mouths. I attempt to devise a scenario in my mind that the COVID stalks those who have to eat to survive, but saves the over-eater for dessert.
Sadly, it seems this style of restaurant were the first picked off by the scourge of COVID. I have no knowledge of the reason(s) Pilot Hill went out of business. I’ve lived here nigh on 40 years and it seems to me it has taken that long to establish the genuine homestyle restaurant in the region. It’s a tough business in the first place. Competition is fierce. Rents are high because traffic represents customers and traffic justifies rent. Labor and health regulations abound. Customers are finicky. Margins are thin. It is a wonder anyone would try this.
But they do. Thank the stars for their optimism and talent.