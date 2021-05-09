“Living the Dream: The Story of Lloyd W. “Fig” Newton” can be ordered on Amazon. Mark A. Stevens grew up in Hampton, Tennessee, and was an award-winning editor and publisher of newspapers in South Carolina, Tennessee and Louisiana in a 28-year newspaper career. He is now director of tourism development for the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce and South Carolina’s Hammock Coast. He lives in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, with his wife, Amy, and their two dogs, Rue and Jack.