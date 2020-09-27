BLOUNTVILLE — Todd Godsey has some big shoes to fill, a task he’s not up to yet. It’s been four years since the third-generation taxidermist was sucker- punched right in the heart.
“I’m supposedly the third generation, but it doesn’t mean anything to me,” Godsey said.
Not anymore. Not since Livingston Thomas Godsey Jr., passed away.
“When my dad was alive and I was helping him, it was really, you know ...” the Blountville native recalled, his voice trailing off. “But my dad had a glioblastoma and then he was gone. Now I don’t have that fella — my dad, my best friend — anymore to say, ‘Attaboy, you’re doing good.’ ’’
“It’s way different than it used to be. Now it’s just a business.”
Godsey owns Bigfoots Taxidermy, which he works from his home. His father, Tom, ran the store in another Indian Springs location in the 1970s prior to moving the operation to where it now sits on High- way 126. Before that, “Lib” Godsey was a taxidermist in the Bloomingdale area.
“Dad retired from Mason Dixon,” said Godsey, 56. “He’d started Bigfoot Taxidermy on the side (in 1958) to support his hunting habit. He learned the artistic part from his dad, my grandfather.
“My dad had a big foot so it was called Bigfoot. I don’t know exactly how big, but I’d just about have to reach around and feel the marks on my tail to say for sure. He planted it there many times, which I appreciate and respect today. I know I had a smart mouth.”
GOOD OLD DAYS
Taxidermy is fast paced in 2020, compared to when Godsey was a youngster.
“Lots of stuff is pre-made now and the quality is better, like today’s deer forms,” noted the 1983 graduate of Sullivan Central. “When I was a kid there was a man up in Bristol named Mr. Carrier who made deer forms out of paper, and we’d go there and get some.
“Dad used paper ear liners and I’d draw them out when I was a kid. He’d cut them out, fold ’em, put glue on ’em and put ’em together, then fold them again to make the ears. It was a process.
“Nowadays I mix excelsior with bondo and form my ears. It’s quicker.”
The mentor undeniably left a lasting impression on his son.
“My dad could flesh five and mount five — he was a worker,” Godsey said, addressing his interviewer. “I mean, I can flesh four and mount four, but not five. He was just the man.
“When you called and told me what you wanted to talk about, I immediately got choked up.”
BUSINESS IS BUSINESS
Godsey, who employs three others, dislikes the red tape that comes with his territory.
“We’re blessed,” Godsey said. “But this chronic waste disease law that says you can’t bring a deer in from Virginia unless it’s been deboned and skinned out ... that about got us down.
“I prayed and prayed over it. Now I go to a farm I have in Virginia and skin ’em out to be legal.”
And this provides business from other taxidermists out of deer-heavy Bedford County, Virginia.
“I pick up and deliver,” Godsey said. “I get the deer here, mount them, take ’em back and get paid. My prices are $420 and $450. Taxidermists up there charge $600 and $700.”
Keeping up with Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency guidelines isn’t always easy, however.
“When you buy your license from our TWRA you get a book to read, but it takes a Philadelphia lawyer to cipher through it and figure it out,” Godsey said. “I’m not very computer savvy and I’m afraid I’ll make a mistake when I mount something. If I lose my license, that’s my livelihood.”
Godsey gets requests from all angles, even to mount beloved pets, often a tough proposition.
“I like to mount something that makes people say, ‘Oh man, that looks great!’ ” he said. “But it’s hard to capture little Fluffo’s expression after he, you know, after he’s gone.
“Seems like they cry when they bring it in and I cry when they pick it up.”
EMOTIONAL RESCUE
Sometimes a good cry can be therapeutic, like when Godsey was asked to re-do a deer head from a home in Bloomingdale that had previously been mounted by his grandfather.
“That just lit me up and meant a lot, emotionally,” Godsey said. “I was just so proud to do that.”
Godsey has his mom, Louise, to “put the boot in me when I get to moping around and drooping too much,” he said. And his wife, Tina, “is my best critic.”
In the meantime, Bigfoot’s boy will continue to miss his dad.
“It catches me off guard sometimes,” Godsey said. “People will say, ‘Time, time ... you’ll heal in time.’ But I don’t know. When you truly love somebody like I loved him, I don’t know.
“I’ve lost enthusiasm, I know, and I sure hate to say that. But I’ve still got my pride. And I still want to make my dad proud.”