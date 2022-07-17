A couple crosses a mostly empty Main Street in downtown Jonesborough on March 27. A Small Business Recovery Fund was established to help Jonesborough businesses that have suffered financial losses due to the pandemic.
A couple crosses a mostly empty Main Street in downtown Jonesborough on March 27. A Small Business Recovery Fund was established to help Jonesborough businesses that have suffered financial losses due to the pandemic.
The Heritage Alliance of Northeast Tennessee & Southwest Virginia will host its History Happy Hour at 6:30 p.m. on July 21 featuring a historian instrumental to Jonesborough’s preservation movement.
Dr. William Kennedy, a founder of the Historic Jonesborough Foundation that later became the Heritage Alliance, will give a session titled “Jonesborough’s 19th Century Brick Buildings: Handmade Beauties” in the Chester Inn Museum’s board room, 116 W. Main St., Jonesborough.
Participants can join in-person or stream live on the Chester Inn Museum’s Facebook page. The program is free and open to the public.
Kennedy will show how skilled artisans mixed locally available raw materials to form beautiful brick buildings that are enjoyed today. He will also show the art of design in the patterns of walls and specialized structures of buildings. He’ll show beautiful, close-up details and meanings of those details.
History Happy Hour takes place on the third Thursday of the month through November at 6:30 p.m. The full schedule for the year is available at heritageall.org and on the Chester Inn Museum’s Facebook page.
The program offers insightful history to the public with the intentions of fostering a collaborative relationship with various individuals and organizations and increasing the role of the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum as a community meeting place.
This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Tennessee Historical Commission.
For more information on the Heritage Alliance, call 423-753-9580, or call the Chester Inn Museum at 423-753-4580. The organization can also be reached via email at info@heritageall.org.
Additional information about the Heritage Alliance and its mission can be found online at heritageall.org. Follow the Chester Inn and Heritage Alliance Facebook pages for updates about events at the Chester Inn and other Heritage Alliance programs.
