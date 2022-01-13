There’s a new challenge floating around social media with the potential to raise thousands of dollars in memory of Betty White.
The #BettyWhiteChallenge started earlier this month and runs through Monday, urging people who loved White to donate at least $1 to their local animal shelter.
“Betty White was a huge animal lover and she supported rescues and animal shelters everywhere she went,” said Tammy Davis, manager of the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter.
Facebook page, Betty White Challenge, details the fundraiser.
White, who would have been 100 on Monday, died Dec. 31.
“It’s something she would have wanted everyone to do,” Davis said. “We are going to participate in the challenge. Anyone can go to our website or send a check.”
The animal shelter website is wcjcanimalshelter.org/ and the address is 3411 N. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601.
Davis said it’s also a good time for people to send donations of food, particularly cat and kitten food, because “kitten season” is around the corner.
Other local animal shelters and rescue organizations include:
• The Humane Society of Washington County, 2101 W. Walnut St., Johnson City, TN 37604
• The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue, 2061 TN-75, Blountville, TN 37617
• Petworks (Kingsport Animal Shelter), 3101 E. Stone Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660
• Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter, 135 Sycamore Shoals Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643
• Tri-Cities Reptile Rescue, 284 Possum Creek Road, Bluff City, TN 37618
• The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County, 380 Masengill Road, Blountville, TN 37617
• Mountain City Animal Shelter, 901 Tobacco Road, Mountain City, TN 37683
• Unicoi County Animal Shelter, 185 N. Industrial Drive, Erwin, TN 37650
• Rescue Dog & End of Life sanctuary, (423) 956-2564
• Carter County Humane Society, (423) 547-3031
• Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, 950 Hal Henard Road, Greeneville, TN 37743
• Hawkins County Humane Society, 5180 US-11W, Rogersville, TN 37857
For more information, visit the Betty White Challenge Facebook page.