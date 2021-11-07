A new series premiering on Netflix this week will take viewers along for the ride with local collectors hustling to score deals hidden in attics and fields across the region.
“Swap Shop” begins streaming Nov. 9. The series centers on the broadcast radio show of the same name that has aired on WRGS in Rogersville since 1954. Callers phone in to the station each morning Monday through Saturday to offer items to buy, sell or trade, and listeners try to snag deals when something strikes their fancy.
For the series, camera crews follow teams of dealers as they scramble to find valuable items from leads advertised on the radio program.
One of the pairs, Tori Cooley and Larry Thacker from downtown Johnson City’s West Main Antiques, said they were surprised when a television production company called the shop out of the blue two years ago.
“I just got this random call from a New York number, and I thought, ‘What kind of spam is this going to be?’, but it was someone from Hit and Run, the production company, and they said they were looking for people for this show,” Cooley said.
For the debut season, Thacker said they filmed through most of last spring and summer. He said at first the microphones and cameras trained on them were odd, but they grew accustomed to them.
“Everything’s about the interactions, and they want us to be natural,” he said. “You get used to being yourself pretty quickly and forget that all those people and equipment are there.”
Cooley said their personalities and the differences in their picking styles should make for interesting television.
“We’re kind of an oddball pair — he likes clowns and oddities, and I’m more into mid-century modern stuff,” she said. “But we feed off each other’s excitement and bicker a little.”
For the most part, Cooley said their portion of the show was unscripted. That’s probably why shooting days in the downtown shop and on the road were so long.
Hours and hours of footage shot from multiple angles was edited down for just a few minutes of the show. Cooley and Thacker were also required to keep careful track of the outfits they wore on screen and their hairstyles to maintain continuity in case any more footage was needed.
That became a problem when, months since their last session, the film team returned for interior shots in the shop and found Cooley five months pregnant.
“I told them they were just going to have to shoot closeups!” she said.
Both said regardless of what comes from the show, whether or not it’s picked up for more seasons, they had a blast making it.
“Having the shop is so fun, it’s great to meet at the people who come through,” Cooley said. “I’m glad we’re able to show people what our hunt and pick process is like and all the fun we have.”
