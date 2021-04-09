Metro-Kiwanis Park is a 15-acre Johnson City park located at 817 Guaranda Drive. It was created in 1972.
The community park includes a concession area and restrooms, two picnic shelters, picnic tables, playground area, two lighted softball fields and five tennis courts.
Friendship Garden is located inside the park. It was created to recognize Johnson City's participation in Sister Cities International.
Johnson City's sister cities are Guaranda, Ecuador; Ronneby Sweden; and Rybinsk, Russia.
The garden is home for “Junaluska” a 30-foot carving honoring American Indians. The sculpture was created in 1986 by sculptor Peter Wolf Toth.