Sunflowers planted near Exit 20 of Interstate 26 in Johnson City soak up the rain from a recent late afternoon thunderstorm. The local weather forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms for each day this week.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

