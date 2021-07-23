A hazy day was brightened earlier this week by the sight of sunflowers growing in Bill Broyles’ garden at his home on Allison Road near Piney Flats.
Broyles said he has planted sunflowers at the site for several years in hopes that his neighbors and the community will enjoy the view.
“While they are turning out better than I thought, they seem to be a little thinner than last year’s crop,” Broyles told the Press.
Sunflower fun facts
According to information from farmersalmanac.com, sunflowers were historically used as medicine by Native Americans.
Their heads follow the sun as it moves across the sky each day, and a single sunflower can produce up to 1,000 seeds.
The tallest sunflower recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records reached a height of 30 feet and one inch, and was grown by Hans-Peter Schiffer in Germany in 2014.
Sunflower micro greens are a superfood containing Vitamins A, D, E and B complex, calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus and zinc.