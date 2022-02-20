BRISTOL — YWCA NETN SWVA is now accepting nominations for the annual YW Tribute to Women, an awards program that has been recognizing outstanding women for over 30 years.
Women may be nominated by an organization, business or community group for this prestigious award in one of three categories: Nurture, Empower and Transform. Candidates should be leaders who have experienced significant growth and/or achievement in their areas of expertise and reside or work in the YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia 21-county service area. Judges for the event reside outside of the states of Tennessee and Virginia.
Due to the pandemic, the YWCA will be unable to hold its annual banquet to honor the 2022 recipients. However, several events are being planned. Award recipients will receive a special visit from staff, board members, sponsors and available media to receive their awards. The YWCA will also hold a virtual award recipient announcement.
“Tribute to Women is an excellent opportunity to celebrate employees or volunteers who have made significant contributions in the workplace or community,” said Kathy Waugh, chief executive officer.
Nomination forms are available online at www.ywcatnva.org/nominations-2022 and mail-in nominations should be sent to YWCA NETN and SWVA at 106 State St., Bristol, TN 37620. You can also email your submission to tribute@ywcatnva.org by March 14 at 5 p.m. Forms are also available for pickup at the YWCA front desk.
For details about nominations or community partnerships in this event, contact January Tankersley at jtankersley@ywcatnva.org or call 423-968-9444.