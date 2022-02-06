BLOUNTVILLE — Alexa Litton, a West Ridge High School student, has been selected to the Ambassador Leadership Program by the National Society of High School Scholars. A role model to peers, Alexa was selected from hundreds of applicants on the basis of strong academic achievement and a commitment to community service.
Each year, student members of NSHSS are invited to apply for leadership roles responsible for representing the society in their schools and inspiring peers to become more involved in community activities.
Participation in the program is an opportunity for students to enhance their leadership skills by identifying a community or social need, actively becoming involved in volunteerism, and helping others.
In addition, ambassadors participate in groups studying various leadership styles while networking with like-minded peers who are also developing and implementing service initiatives within their high schools and communities. Learn more at nshss.org.