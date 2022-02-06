LIMESTONE — Washington College Academy offers a historic backdrop for exploring traditional and non-traditional arts in a variety of areas: basketry, blacksmithing, clay, cosplay costuming, drawing, metals, painting, mixed media, textiles, wood, art exploration and special topics. The classes are taught by experienced local artisans.
Music classes are also being offered with pre-registration available for guitar, fiddle, piano, songwriting and dulcimer. The 2022 session for music should start in mid-February.
February Workshops
Feb. 10: Beginning Yoga, every Thursday for 6 weeks, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 11: Paint Night Fundraising, 7-9 p.m.
March Workshops
March 5: Forged Tomahawks, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
March 5-6: Magical Cosplay Wizard Robes, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., both days
March 8: Wheel Throwing Basics, every Tuesday and Thursday until March 17, 4-7 p.m.
March 10: How to Use Your Sewing Machine 101, 6-9 p.m.
March 17: Highland Wear Cape, 5:30-9:30 p.m.
March 19: Neat Pleats: Make A Kilt, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
April Workshops
April 2: High School Day, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
April 5: Wheel Throwing Basics, every Tuesday and Thursday until April 14, 4-7 p.m.
April 7: How to Use Your Sewing Machine 101, 6-9 p.m.
April 11-14: Quilting Fundamentals, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. each day
April 21: Highland Wear Cape, 5:30-9:30 p.m.
April 23: Neat Pleats: Make A Kilt, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
May Workshops
May 5: Highland Wear Cape, 5:30-9:30 p.m.
May 7: Neat Pleats: Make A Kilt, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
May 26: How to Use Your Sewing Machine 101, 6-9 p.m.
May 28 & June 4: Traditional Flintknapping, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
May 28-29: Magical Cosplay Wizard Robes, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. both days
Washington College Academy is a historic college campus dating back to 1780. It is located at 116 Doak Lane in Limestone. Check out the website at www.wca1780.org to learn more about each class or to register. New classes are added weekly, so be sure to check back to see what’s being offered.
You can also connect with WCA on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Or call Jennifer Rasnake at 423-257-5151 for more information.