KNOXVILLE — The Tennessee Valley Authority has awarded Chris Saucier, a resources management and operations services engineer with 12 years of service, the utility’s highest engineering honor — the Ike Zeringue Engineer of the Year award.
Saucier serves as the technical director for the budgeted $450 million Boone Dam remediation project. Saucier leads a team of 60 engineers, geologists and geographic information specialists. His team is responsible for design, construction oversight, dam safety performance monitoring, and quality assurance for the largest dam safety modification project in TVA history. With Saucier’s leadership, the Boone Dam project is scheduled to be completed on time and under budget.
“Our employees are focused and passionate on TVA’s long-standing mission of service and on solving some of the region’s toughest challenges,” said TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash. “This year we recognize Chris who exemplifies excellence in the engineering field. Chris’ dedication and strategic leadership on the biggest dam safety modification project in TVA history demonstrates his commitment to the people of the Tennessee Valley.”
Each day, Saucier helps ensure TVA’s network of 49 dams operates at the highest levels of reliability to protect public safety and generate electricity to power the region’s growing economy while keeping TVA’s power rates among the lowest in the nation.
“The Boone Dam is a complex engineering puzzle, and Chis distinguished himself as an industry leader who can solve difficult problems,” said Bob Dalrymple, TVA senior vice president, Resources Management & Operations Services. “More important, Chris is a teacher who mentors junior engineers to share his experience which positively impacts project safety and the residents living downstream of the dam.”
The award is named for O.J. “Ike” Zeringue, a former TVA president, chief operating officer, and chief nuclear officer.
Saucier is also one of the top 10 finalists for the Federal Engineer of the Year Award, which will be presented Feb. 24 at a ceremony in Washington, D.C.
Saucier is a graduate of Mississippi State University and holds master of engineering degrees from Johns Hopkins University and Mississippi State University. Saucier has also published papers in multiple engineering journals.