Submitted by Jim Wozniak
GREENEVILLE — Tusculum University is blending comedy and magic as it brings another national performer to campus for a free show.
Ben Seidman will appear in the Marilyn duBrisk Theatre of Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center on Thursday, April 7. Show time is 7 p.m.
Seidman’s show combines psychological magic, stand-up comedy, pick-pocketing and sleight of hand components to entertain the audience. The performance is interactive, so those who attend will have opportunities to contribute to the fun.
“We are excited to bring Ben to campus so he can share his diverse and innovative show with the Tusculum family and the community,” said Lauren Johnson, coordinator of residence life and programming in the Office of Student Affairs.
Seidman guest stars on the Netflix Original, “Brainchild,” produced by Pharrell Williams. He appeared on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” on the CW network and starred in two specials on Travel Channel. He was the highest- rated performer for Princess Cruises and won the Entertainer of the Year.
Seidman is the only person in history to serve as resident magician at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. He has worked for several of the nation’s well-recognized brands. His residency at Mandalay followed three seasons consulting for “Mindfreak” on A&E, during which time he worked full-time designing illusions for Criss Angel.
Now based in Los Angeles, he continues to deliver his one-man show around the world. He headlined the Atlantis Resort & Casino (Bahamas), The Royalton Riviera (Cancun) and performed a record-breaking 120 shows at The Venetian (Macau China).
He was voted Best Small Venue Artist by Campus Activities Magazine and spent three months in Stockholm, Sweden, writing and directing magic for SVT, the biggest TV channel in Sweden.
“His show aligns with the high-quality programs and talent Tusculum regularly brings to campus for the community to enjoy. People will not want to miss this outstanding — and free — performance,” Johnson said.
To learn more about Seidman, visit https://benseidman.com/.
Although there is no admission charge for the performance, those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP online at https://bit.ly/3uwzyCk.