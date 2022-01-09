The Tri Cities Civil War Round Table will welcome Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park Historian Jim Ogden to Kingsport for a rare Wednesday night program.
Ogden will present “Wauhatchie: The Advent of the 11th and 12th Corps to the War in the West” on Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. in room 239 of the Renaissance Center, 1200 E. Center St., Kingsport. Doors open at 6 p.m. The program is free and open to the public.
Let’s set the stage. Re-enforcements were massing to the west. Steamboats were being made ready. Assets to bridge the rising Tennessee were being completed. A general break-in and break-out concept had been developed. But there were details yet to be worked out. With Confederates occupying dominating Lookout Mountain, might they stymie any attempt? The fate of Chattanooga and the Army of the Cumberland hung in the balance. Ogden will examine the reopening of the October 1863 Tennessee River operation which helped ensure Union success in the campaign for Chattanooga.
Ogden, a native of St. Mary’s County, Maryland, says his interest in the Civil War began in elementary school. He worked summers during his college years for the Maryland Park Service at Point Lookout State Park, site of the largest Civil War prison, where historical interpretation and research were among the many positions he held. As part of a college internship, he worked four months at Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, West Virginia, doing research and writing on an aspect of that site’s Civil War history that had not previously been addressed.
Since starting his career with the National Park Service in 1982, he has been stationed at Chickamauga-Chattanooga National Military Park, Georgia and Tennessee; Russell Cave National Monument, Alabama; and Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, Virginia. In November 1988, he returned to Chickamauga-Chattanooga National Military Park where he still serves as the chief historian.
Ogden has spoken to numerous groups and organizations, including Civil War Round Tables across the country. He’s making this third appearance in Kingsport. He has also addressed the Gulf States Civil War Conference, the Confederate Historical Institute, and the Ohio Civil War Conference. He’s appeared before the Caroline County (Virginia) Historical Society, the Fredericksburg (Virginia) Area Chapter of the Archeological Society of Virginia, Walker County (Georgia) Historical Society, Catoosa County (Georgia) Historical Society, and the Sequatchie County (Tennessee) Historical Society. He has taught a number of Civil War history courses for the continuing education department at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and has published articles in several local publications.
He has appeared in Greystone Communications/Arts and Entertainment Network’s “Civil War Journal” episode on the Battles for Chattanooga and in the History Channel’s “Civil War Combat” program on Chickamauga, as well as several other educational and public television programs. He has instructed over 400 groups of officers of the U. S. Army conducting staff rides (an in-depth analysis of a historical military event) at Chickamauga and Chattanooga. He has regularly worked with groups from Army Training and Doctrine Command schools, such as the now former Ordnance Officers Advance Course and the Armor Captains Career Course (formerly the Armor Officers Advance Course), as well as command staffs of active duty, reserve and National Guard units, organizations and activities. In recent years, his staff ride clients have expanded to include the British Army’s Joint Services Command and Staff College.
Ogden and his wife Lora, live in Fort Oglethrope, Georgia, with their son Jamie.
Prior to his presentation, TCCWRT members are invited to dine with Ogden on the day of the program from 5-6:15 p.m. at The Chop House in Kingsport. Dinner reservation requests should be sent to Wayne Strong at trustwrks@aol.com or call 423-323-2306.