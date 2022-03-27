When Richard Tetrick talks about his father, he describes an extraordinary man who earned the love of the community with his spirit of giving and the caring he showed to the families he served in their time of grief.
His son, Tyler Tetrick, 41, talks about Richard Tetrick the same way.
Both men, who’ve done so many service projects for the community that they have trouble listing them all, seem to embody the spirit of what has enabled Tetrick Funeral Home to reach its 100th anniversary this year.
“We’ve had four generations of our family involved in funeral service,” says Richard Tetrick, 74, who describes the work as a calling.
“It’s just amazing how you develop these relationships with the families. I’ve been here 54 years, and I can count back three generations of that family, sometimes four, that I’ve personally been involved with when they’ve lost a loved one. It’s an unusual feeling when you help that family get through the hardest time in their life.”
Richard Tetrick says the business began in 1922 when the Williams Furniture Company in downtown Elizabethton began selling coffins and providing “undertaking” services, which was the word used in that era for funeral-related business. It was common for such businesses to be associated with hardware stores at that time.
A man who worked there then founded Curtis Funeral Home, which was eventually sold to Don Tetrick — Richard Tetrick’s father — in 1943. Don Tetrick’s father, Glen W. “Pappy” Tetrick, moved to Elizabethton to help his son run the business, which became Tetrick Funeral Home.
Over the decades that followed, the business grew in Elizabethton and the Tri-Cities region, and the next two generations of the family — Richard and Tyler Tetrick — learned and eventually took over its operation. A lot has changed in a century.
“The first year [Don Tetrick] was in Elizabethton, he served 38 families,” Richard Tetrick says, “and now we serve about 700 families a year.”
The century-old business continues evolving to keep up with the times, and in recent years they’ve made several improvements that coincide with recent trends: an on-site crematory, rooms suitable for receptions, and the option for people to attend funerals virtually — a service that was only used occasionally until pandemic restrictions made travel a challenge for many. They also have non-religious celebrants who can conduct services and a comfort dog — a goldendoodle named Richie — whose presence is often requested at funeral services.
“He sort of brightens everyone’s day whenever he shows up,” said Tyler Tetrick. “Particularly children. They always like to see Richie show up because it’s just difficult for children to deal with grief.”
But equal to their enthusiasm for the work they do to help families who’ve lost a loved one is their excitement about the other ways they serve the community.
Some of them are related to the business; for example, hosting expert lecturers on grief, events for people who’ve lost a spouse, and an award- winning program that recognizes hospice workers for the dignity they provide to the dying and the positive impact they make on the lives of their families.
“[When someone is] under hospice care, they go to the home 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They’re out there whether it’s a hot day or a snowy day or a rainy day,” Richard Tetrick says. “The hospice caregivers are truly unsung heroes.”
Tyler Tetrick says that program is part of what has helped Tetrick Funeral Home to be honored by the National Funeral Directors Association with its Pursuit of Excellence Award for 10 years in a row, which has also meant induction into the association’s Hall of Excellence, a group consisting of only 165 funeral homes among over 10,000 NFDA members worldwide.
Both father and son have served on the boards of organizations related to the funeral service industry — Richard Tetrick on a state regulatory board, and Tyler Tetrick as president of the Cem-etery Association of Tennessee.
There are also a lot of events they sponsor for the community that are not directly related: for example, valentine dances for senior citizens, 9/11 memorial rides, flag retirement ceremonies for the boy scouts, and taking breakfast to first responders.
A major project they paid for through their foundation was the replacement of all the playground equipment and construction of a pavilion at Kiwanis Park in Elizabethton. This year, they’re doing something even bigger: They’re building a splash pad.
“The community’s been good to us, and we just believe in giving back to the community and doing it in a lot of different ways,” Richard Tetrick says.
“We have a lot of emphasis on helping bereaved people, but we really like doing for kids, like this playground … we feel like we’ve made it the best playground in the community by far.”
Looking back on a century of operation and ahead to the future, father and son say the business plans to keep doing what it’s always done: wrap the arms of love and empathy around neighbors in their time of need.
And it might even continue to another generation, though that would be some years in the future.
“We do have a fifth generation of Tetricks coming along,” Tyler Tetrick says. “He’s only 10 weeks old, and his name is Tristan, so it is a little too soon to say whether he will join the funeral profession. Whatever he decides to do, I hope he remains true to our beliefs about supporting the community wherever you live.”
Learn more about Tetrick Funeral Home and its services at www.TetrickFuneralHome.com. You can also con-tact them at 423-610-7171 or email@tetrickfuneralhome.com.