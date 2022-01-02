NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Education has launched a Reading 360 winter family literacy campaign called S.I.M.P.L.E. Moments at Home, Reading with Riley the Raccoon.
Throughout the winter months, the department will be sharing on social media ways families can continue learning at home over the winter break and how they can create special sounds-first reading moments with their children. Follow #ReadLikeRiley on social media for regular updates.
The S.I.M.P.L.E. Moments at-home literacy campaign will use a social media strategy to provide quick and easy at-home activities to play with sounds. Through daily messages, “Talk with an Expert” hour, and a wealth of additional resources, the department looks forward to partnering with families to ensure they have what they need to support their child’s reading journey through S.I.M.P.L.E. Moments with Riley the Reading Raccoon.
“A child’s family is their first teacher, and we want to empower our Tennessee families with resources to support their child’s learning and reading comprehension at an early age,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “We hope the S.I.M.P.L.E. Moments campaign will help families create strong at-home moments that will ensure their child is ready to learn to read, especially with the help of our special friend Riley. Thank you to all the families who have and continue to work with their children each day to set them up for reading success.”
S.I.M.P.L.E. Moments aims to help families create research-based daily sounds-first experiences that will set their child on a path toward successful reading while in the classroom and the future. Using a sounds first approach, S.I.M.P.L.E. Moments encourages families to spend just a few minutes each day focusing on reading with their child with the help of Riley the Reading Raccoon.
Families can engage with the department through weekly “Talk with an Expert” hour-long sessions on Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. Families can use a computer or mobile app to join the meeting. Families can also tune in and take advantage of the department’s ongoing partnership with the state’s six PBS stations (including East Tennessee PBS), which are currently airing Starting with Sounds episodes, featuring local and national celebrities reading books and singing songs to promote the importance of reading in an engaging and fun way.
In the new year, Riley the Reading Raccoon will be traveling to districts and schools across the state. Riley, the department’s Reading 360 mascot, was introduced during Tennessee Literacy Month in September. To learn more about the state’s vision for Tennessee literacy, visit https://www.tn.gov/education/reading-360.html.