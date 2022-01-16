The Greater Tri-Cities Darting Association is a steel-tip dart league located within the Tri-Cities Tennessee/Virginia area. Players of all skill levels are encouraged to join and play.
The association recently crowned its fall league champions.
In the Fall League A Division, the Taterheads (and a Tater Tot) from The Hens Pub in Kingsport took top honors — again. The team, made up of Bruce Pendleton, Tyler Fields, Tracy Rafalowski, Chris Howell, Jerome Light and Juliana aka “Tater Tot,” has won the title four seasons in a row.
In the Fall League B Division, it was 5 Bombs and a lil Monster from O’Mainnin’s Pub & Grill in Bristol, Tennessee, in the top spot. Team members are Diane Smith, Jennifer Harris, Nicole Morse, Justin Bazemore, Justin Hutton, Ernie Daniels and Christian Bresnock.
To learn more, check out the association’s new website (www.gtcda-darts.org) or like and follow the Greater Tri-Cities Darting Association page on Facebook.