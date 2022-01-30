KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Fire Department reminds residents to take heating safety precautions with the below freezing temperatures arriving this weekend. The region's fire departments have responded to a number of structure fires in recent days, and there have been at least two fire-related fatalities this season.
Here are a few tips from the National Fire Protection Association (nfpa.org) to help keep you and your loved ones safe:
* Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment, like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove or portable space heater.
* Have a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.
* Never use your oven to heat your home.
* Do not use extension cords or power strips to plug in heaters. Heaters should be plugged directly into the wall socket.
* Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.
* Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.
* Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, for fuel burning space heaters.
* Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.
* Install and maintain carbon monoxide (CO) alarms to avoid the risk of CO poisoning. If you smell gas in your gas heater (mercaptan is the sulfur-like “rotten egg” smell added to natural gas), do not light the appliance. Leave the home immediately and call 911.
* Test smoke alarms at least once a month.