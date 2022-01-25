KINGSPORT — The Andrew Johnson Elementary School Student Lighthouse Team made a large and generous donation of diapers, wipes, laundry detergent and hygiene items to Family Promise of Greater Kingsport.
The donation will go a long way in helping homeless families with children in the Family Promise shelter program.
Family Promise is a nonprofit organization that provides temporary shelter and assistance to homeless families with minor children. The goal is to help families overcome whatever barriers they might have in obtaining employment and housing so they will be able to provide stability for their children and to achieve sustainable independence for their family.
Family Promise was chosen by the Andrew Johnson Elementary Student Lighthouse Team members to receive donations from the school. The team, made up of third-, fourth- and fifth-graders, organized the collection drive, then counted the collections and helped deliver the donations to Family Promise.
Each grade level in the school was given a designated item to collect for the campaign. The totals were: deodorant, 51; shampoo and conditioner, 61; packs of wipes, 65; tubes of toothpaste, 147; bar soap, 103; toothbrushes, 310; detergent, 25; and diapers, 3,270.
Several members of the community heard of the campaign and dropped items off at the school. This group of student leaders is learning the importance of service to the school and community as an integral part of leadership in a “Leader in Me” school.