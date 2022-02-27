BIG STONE GAP, Va. — The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park is now accepting entries for its “Stitch in Time” Quilt Show.
Now in its 25th season, the annual exhibit honors both past and present quilters by featuring quilts from both the museum’s collection and from members of the community who display quilts from their collections.
Anyone interested in participating in the quilt show should call the park at 276-523-1322 to request an entry form. Entries will be accepted from March 1 through March 26 at 4 p.m. The show will be open for public viewing at the Southwest Virginia Museum from April 1 until May 31. Regular admission rates apply; group rates are available. The park will comply with the COVID-19 regulations at the time of the program.Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.
For more information about Virginia State Parks’ activities and amenities or to make reservations in one of the more than 1,800 campsites or 300 climate-controlled cabins, call the Virginia State Parks Reservation Center at 800-933-PARK or visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.