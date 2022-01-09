Six students from across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia completed the Hospitality & Tourism certificate offered in partnership with East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development and the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association.
The first of its kind to ever be offered in the region, the certification has quickly grown over the last three years to consist of an alumni program with more than 30 graduates.
The students heard from more than 30 nationally known professionals within the industry, as well as city and county tourism departments and Main Street programs. Classes were held at Hands On! Discovery Center and Gray Fossil Site.
“Tourism is the second-largest industry and a major employer in our area,” Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association Executive Director Alicia Phelps said.
“An investment in the local workforce through continued education will further strengthen the hospitality and tourism industry, which plays such a large role as an economic driver in the area. We’re elated to partner with ETSU by offering this program. We have a strong force of experts and internationally known entities in our area. As a regional tourism marketing and development organization, the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association is able to handpick those partners as speakers and topics within the certification.”
The 2021 Northeast Tennessee Hospitality & Tourism certified graduates are Alec Castro of Johnson City, Tate Davis of Mountain City, Megan Krager of Kingsport, Keith Maultbay of Johnson City, Sabrina Morton of Piney Flats and Haley Rabon of Troutdale, Virginia.
The Hospitality & Tourism certificate will be offered again in August 2022 with enrollment beginning in the spring.
The certificate is an educational program of study for those interested in expanding skills and knowledge for personal and/or professional development. This includes working tourism and hospitality professionals who wish to hone their skills in management, public relations, current technology and social trends, or graduate students wanting to augment their programs of study with an invaluable skill set.
The certificate program prepares graduates for entry or advanced promotion into a wide range of management positions in culinary, food and beverage, lodging, attraction, and tourism-related industries. The program is intended for those who desire skills needed in the workforce at large. Students will learn regional and international facets of the hospitality and tourism industry with topics ranging from marketing, financial, safety, strategic and employee management in the local billion-dollar tourism industry. The program is designed with a strong emphasis on applied skills. Students will have access to industry leaders, as well as experienced faculty and staff from East Tennessee State University.
To learn more, visit NortheastTennessee.org/HTC or call 423-439-8084.