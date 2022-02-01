KINGSPORT — The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on traditional Scouting for Food efforts the past few years. Unfortunately, there’s been no interruption in need as local pantries continue to see a high demand for food throughout the region.
In an effort to help end hunger in the community, youth from Troop 48 and Crew 48 in Colonial Heights will once again host a Continuous Campfire and Food Drive to collect food donations for those in need.
Similar events will be held in other communities in place of the door-to-door collection typically associated with the Scouting for Food drive.
Troop 48’s Continuous Campfire and Food Drive will be held Feb. 4-6 at Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church. Scouts will be on hand to accept canned goods and other nonperishable food items throughout that weekend.
A portion of the proceeds from the Troop 48 event will be used to fill the blessing box at Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, and the rest will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank.
It is the second Continuous Campfire and Food Drive for Troop 48. The event, which will last for 48 hours, is planned by the youth leadership and adult advisors under the guidance of the Sequoyah Council. Scouts from seven patrols, along with the Venture Crew, will all come together for the event with four patrols scheduled to man the campfire from Friday, Feb. 4, at 4 p.m. until Sunday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m.
The Troop 48 Continuous Campfire and Food Drive is designed to collect food for the community, while providing a fun outing for Scouts and a chance for passersby to see skills demonstrations and learn more.
A food collection point will be established in the parking lot of Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church. The goal is to fill a trailer with food items to help replenish empty shelves at the local pantries. At the end of the weekend, Scouts will fill the CHPC pantry and deliver items to the Second Harvest Food Bank.
The community is invited to stop by and drop off donations. If you are unable to attend the event and would like to make a donation, you may also mail a check to: Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, Note: Food Drive, 213 Colonial Heights Rd., Kingsport, TN 37663.