BRISTOL — One of the most special events in the life of a teenage girl is prom night. While the night’s glitz and glamour is a big part of what makes it memorable, the cost of formalwear is a financial impossibility for many families.
That’s why the regional YWCA is making sure every girl in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia has access to affordable formalwear fit for an unforgettable evening.
The 13th Annual YWCA Prom Dress Sale will be held March 10-12 in the gymnasium of the YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, located at 106 State St., in Bristol, Tennessee.
The sale will be open with no appointment required on March 10-11 from noon to 6 p.m. and March 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. YWCA staff, volunteers and attendees will be required to wear a mask, and no dressing rooms will be available. Shoppers are encouraged to wear a light layer of clothing to try dresses on over clothing. YWCA staff will also limit the number of shoppers in the gymnasium to 15 at a time.
The YWCA Prom Dress Project features hundreds of like-new prom dresses donated by members of the surrounding communities. Donors can still drop off prom dresses and accessories at the front desk of the YWCA or at participating YMCA campuses.
A service project of the YWCA Junior Board of Directors, the Prom Dress Sale offers all dresses for only $25 each. Over the years, the project has helped outfit hundreds of girls affordably for their special night. Scholarships are also available for girls in need of a deep discount. Proceeds from the sale benefit YWCA programming.
The YWCA Junior Board is a diverse group of young women ages 20-40 that have a desire to acquire more leadership and service skills within the community. To volunteer or learn more, contact January Tankersley at YWCA NETN and SWVA at jtankersley@ywcatnva.org.