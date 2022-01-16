Wouldn’t it be great to eat from your garden every day of the year? Learn how when award-winning garden writer Barbara Pleasant presents “Eat From Your Garden Year Round” on Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.
The free Zoom presentation is sponsored by the Southern Appalachian Plant Society. To register for the free January program, see the SAPS website at http://saps.us/. The registration deadline is Thursday at noon.
Learn proven strategies for stocking your own homegrown pantry from the ground up. Start by choosing easy-to-grow crops that store themselves, and then learn simple ways to preserve vegetables and fruits so they are welcome in the winter kitchen.
Pleasant, author of “Homegrown Pantry,” will share dozens of tips for enjoying your garden’s bounty in every season.
Born and raised in Mobile, Alabama, Pleasant has been writing about organic gardening for more than 30 years. After starting out with Organic Gardening magazine, she eventually moved on to Mother Earth News, American Gardener and GrowVeg.com. Her books and articles have won numerous awards, and her newest book, “Homegrown Pantry,” was a finalist for a 2018 INDIE Forward Award.
Pleasant lives in Floyd, Virginia, where she grows vegetables, herbs, flowers and fruits, along with a few chickens, all with names.
To learn more about Pleasant, visit her website at barbarapleasant.com.
To learn more about SAPS, call 423-348-6572 or e-mail sapsnews@gmail.com.