JOHNSON CITY — Northeast State’s Office of Workforce Solutions will offer a course in English as a Second Language beginning Feb. 22.
The classes will be held Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Northeast State at Johnson City campus, 101 E. Market St. The course runs from Feb. 22 to April 19.
A participating student will learn to build his or her vocabulary in writing and speaking English while improving critical listening and reading skills. Students also learn how to recognize and pronounce many of the most common English words as well as how to understand English clichés and slang words.
The class improves language skills by integrating all four skill areas of English: listening, speaking, reading and writing. These four skills will concentrate on every- day and professional situations while using a variety of materials. Students will practice new vocabulary in writing and speaking, which will help them succeed with daily life tasks and professional communication.
New English language learners, as well as those students who need more English practice, are welcomed to participate. The course fee is $50. For details or to register, contact Shirley Velasco at 423-767-5427 or Dawn Ingraham at 423-354-5520 or dmingraham@northeaststate.edu.