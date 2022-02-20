Nine critically endangered American Red Wolves have arrived in eastern North Carolina to begin acclimating for release into the Alligator River and Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuges later this year.
The release is a collaborative effort of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Red Wolf Species Survival Plan and the Red Wolf SAFE Program, which focuses the combined expertise of zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and partner organizations to save red wolves from extinction. The wolves, which include a family group and two breeding pairs, will play a critical role in the recovery of the only wild population of their species.
The wolves came from five different Red Wolf SAFE Program and Species Survival Plan partner facilities: Rowan Wild, North Carolina State University, the Endangered Wolf Center, Western North Carolina Nature Center and Zoo Knoxville. They are beginning the first phase of a “soft release,” a process that gives the wolves time to become familiar in their new habitat and bond with their mates before temporary fencing is removed and they have unrestricted access to the refuges. The Alligator River and Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuges are currently the only locations in the world with a population of wild red wolves.
The WNC Nature Center cared for a red wolf named Garnet, who came to the center in fall 2018. Animal Curator Erin Oldread said the team at the WNC Nature Center was happy to be a part of preparing him for his release.
“Garnet is a magnificent wolf, and we hope he thrives in the wild,” Oldread said.
Located in Asheville, the WNC Nature Center connects people with the plants and animals of the Southern Appalachian Mountains. They have been involved with the American Red Wolf Recovery Program since 1990, when they began exhibiting red wolves for the first time. Between 1996 and 2014, 13 pups were born at the center.
The American Red Wolf is one of the most endangered canids in the world. They once inhabited a vast region from southern New York to central Texas, including the entire southeastern United States. By the 1970s, red wolves had been driven almost to extinction due to overhunting and habitat loss. In 1973, the red wolf was officially listed as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act.
In the late 1970s, the USFWS began an aggressive conservation effort. The last remaining 14 red wolves were captured and the effort to save them began with the establishment of a breeding and recovery program called the Species Survival Plan. In 1987, the success of that program led to the release of four red wolves in North Carolina, the first time a canid considered extinct in the wild was ever re-established in its natural territory. In 2021, four adults were released in the refuges and four pups were integrated into wild litters. This was the first release of adults since 1998 and the first fostering of pups since 2014.
“It is so inspirational to see our partners coming together to support the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s efforts to save this national treasure. These releases highlight the important work zoos are doing to save our wildlife and wild places and gives me so much hope for the future of the American red wolf,” says Regina Mossotti, program leader for the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ American Red Wolf SAFE (Saving Animals From Extinction) Program and director of animal care and conservation at the Endangered Wolf Center.
The successful recovery of an endangered species is a constant challenge and one that requires coordination and partnership among government agencies, nonprofit organizations and community partners.
Learn more about the red wolf at https://www.fws.gov/southeast/ wildlife/mammals/red-wolf/.