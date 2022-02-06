KINGSPORT — Even as the pandemic creates barriers, New Vision Youth is finding new ways and opportunities to work to improve the community.
Recently, New Vision Youth members have been busy providing education to seniors in the community through a pilot project made possible with a grant from AveNew, a United Way of Greater Kingsport prevention program. The unique program brings youth and senior adults together. The youth, trained on safe medication practices by the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition (SCAD), provide information, medication lock boxes and more to the new Senior Center at Lynn Garden Community Center, the Kingsport Senior Center and the Kitchen of Hope.
The youth train the seniors to count medications, lock up medications to keep them safe, and then dispose of unused or expired medications. These three steps are key to keeping prescription medications safe and assisting with prevention of substance abuse. New Vision Youth members have been amazing at providing this message to area seniors.
Substance abuse is a topic they’ve tackled many times before in their volunteer efforts and community service projects. In fact, they’ve accomplished many goals and received a number of awards for their efforts.
In the summer of 2021, youth members of New Vision attended the Tennessee Teens Institute (TTI) at the University of Tennessee Martin. The five-day youth leadership and prevention camp is sponsored by the Jackson Area Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependency. Held annually, the statewide conference brings together more than 400 teenagers to help them learn how to deal with issues like peer pressure, bullying, violence, suicide, teen pregnancy, teen health and substance abuse.
The group also partnered with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department for the Red Sand Project, designed to bring awareness to human trafficking prevention.
In 2019, New Vision Youth participated in advocacy for tobacco prevention with state legislators by attending a “Day on the Hill” session with the SCAD Coalition. The legislative day was a chance for the youth to meet their local state representatives and have conversations about what matters to the youth and protecting the community from substance abuse.
Among other accomplishments, New Vision Youth created and won the logo contest for TN Strong, the Tennessee Department of Health’s youth tobacco prevention initiative in 2018. They created a video about not using drugs and having a healthy life, which won first place in a statewide contest for Drug Free Tennessee.
The group’s creativity doesn’t stop at video productions. New Vision also came up with a tobacco prevention song, which they’ve since turned into a COVID prevention song they sing at teen conferences.
New Vision Youth members, under the leadership of Johnnie Mae Swagerty, continue to enhance the community and make a difference in many young lives.