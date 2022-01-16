The Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association will offer a series of short-term rental workshops during the month of February for individuals interested in, or who currently own or operate, vacation rental properties.
The series includes an opportunity for participants to learn more about vacation rental markets, laws and regulations, customer service, proper cleaning guidelines, as well as how to get started with rentals and enhance current properties. The workshops will also offer a question-and-answer session with local short-term rental experts in each area, and an opportunity to hear from local tourism bureaus.
“Northeast Tennessee has a thriving short-term rental market due to our proximity to outdoor opportunities, as well as internationally known attractions and urban landscapes,” Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association Executive Director Alicia Phelps said.
“Our hope is to connect our current lodging properties and equip those who are thinking about investing in the short-term rental market to showcase our area at its best,” she said.
The workshops will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the following locations:
Feb. 2: Greene County Partnership, 115 Academy St., Greeneville
Feb. 9: Johnson City offices, 302 Buffalo St., Johnson City
Feb. 17: Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce, 615 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton
Feb. 23: Explore Bristol offices/Co-Work Bristol, 1227 Volunteer Parkway, Suite 130, Bristol.
While the workshops are free and open to those interested in or who currently own or operate vacation rental properties, registration is required by calling 423-262-0238 or emailing tourism@northeasttennessee.org.
You can also register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/northeast-tennessee-tourism-association-27923907593.