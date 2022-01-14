JOHNSON CITY — Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St. in Johnson City, offers a variety of programs, including some for homeschoolers.
The current lineup includes:
Get Artsy — Homeschool: Jan. 11-April 26, Tuesdays, 2:15-3 p.m. Homeschoolers will have an opportunity to express their feelings and experiences through painting and drawing. Ages 6-12. Parental assistance is not required. Register in person at MPCC or by calling 423-434-5749.
Movement Academy – Homeschool: Jan. 11-April 28, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1-2 p.m. Learn the fundamentals of basketball, football, soccer, baseball, golf, recreational sports and playground games. Ages 6-18. $3/class. No registration required.
After School Craftsy: Jan. 13-April 28, Thursdays, 4-4:45 p.m. Participants will explore painting, drawing, arts and crafts and other mediums. Ages 5-12. $2/class. Parental assistance is not required. Register in person at MPCC or by calling 423-434-5749.
For more information, call 423-434-5749.