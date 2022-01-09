KINGSPORT — When considering New Year’s resolutions, it’s easy to develop a long list of ambitions: exercise more, learn a new skill, spend more time with family and friends, experience new places, and so on.
Want to combine all those goals into one? Make a resolution to volunteer in 2022. Meals on Wheels of Kingsport has multiple (and immediate) opportunities to help you get started.
This year, Meals on Wheels will celebrate its 50th year of serving hot noontime meals to those in need in the greater Kingsport area — and they need your help.
Four reasons to volunteer
• Volunteering can help you be physically and mentally active.
• Volunteering can give a sense of purpose and teaches sometimes new, always valuable skills.
• Volunteering can help build rapport between team members, connect with family, and allows you to develop new relationships.
• Volunteering can reduce stress and decrease the risk of depression.
How you can help
Meals on Wheels depends heavily on the generous donation of time by hundreds of volunteers throughout the community.
Remember the adage, “Many hands make light work”? So it is with Meals on Wheels.
Volunteering with Meals on Wheels doesn’t take much time, and board members and volunteers say the payback is huge.
“How often do you get the chance to make a difference in the lives of over 200 individuals by giving as little as 60 minutes of your time each month?” asked Candace Sass, who serves as board president.
Meals on Wheels offers a variety of volunteer opportunities, including:
Meal delivery: Volunteer drivers are needed to deliver the meals to the recipients. Most drivers volunteer one or two days a month for a few hours.
Cooks: Most volunteer cooks work together as three- or four-person teams and prepare meals in one of two church kitchens one day a month. All food, supplies and cookware are provided for the cook teams.
Home visits: Nurses/CNAs are needed to make home visits to prospective recipients. Usually, a nurse volunteer makes one visit per month.
Ready to help out? Call or text 423-247-4511 or email mowkpt@gmail.com. Or learn more online at www.mealsonwheelskingsport.org.
Meals on Wheels of Kingsport is a United Way of Greater Kingsport agency.