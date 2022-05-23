JONESBOROUGH — The Washington-Unicoi-Johnson County Medical Alliance installed its 2022-2023 officers during a special luncheon and silent auction at the Blackthorn Club in Jonesborough on May 5.
The new medical alliance president is Myra Gerlock, a nurse who earned her bachelor of science in nursing from East Tennessee State University. She served as a pediatric intensive care unit and neonatal intensive care unit nurse for many years, and subsequently devoted 25 years to homeschooling. She and her husband, Dr. Greg Gerlock, an emergency medicine physician with SCP Health, have five adult children and two grandchildren.
Gerlock has kept her nursing license active by volunteering with the Red Cross. She describes one of her most memorable times as when she assisted with disaster relief due to hurricane Katrina. In her spare time, she enjoys running, swimming, riding dirt bikes, and traveling.
The slate of officers for next year also includes president-elect Peggy McQueen, vice presidents Bethany House and Ekin Huddleston, treasurer and past president Amber Koonce, assistant treasurer Taryn Burns, recording secretary Rae Grosserode, corresponding secretary Doris Walton and parliamentarian Terry Geraci.
In the coming year, local members serving at the state level with the Tennessee Medical Association Alliance will include Cathy Chang, immediate past president; Rae Grosserode, VP, communications; Cynthia Pectol, VP, legislation; and Beth Peterson, parliamentarian.
In addition, Peterson was awarded the Dolores Chandra Excellence in Leadership Award by the TMAA House of Delegates due to her outstanding leadership in the alliance, her family, and our community.
In 2021-2022, under the leadership of Amber Koonce, the WUJ Alliance obtained grants from TMAA for the Johnson City Public Library and Johnson County Library to provide books about mental health topics. The WUJ Alliance also provided a cellphone charging station to the Unicoi Public Library and funds for mental health books, participated in the Ballad Health Hope for Healing Initiative, sponsored a teen at Youth Villages, and collected medical supplies for relief efforts in Ukraine. In addition, current WUJ Medical Alliance member and past president Stacey Means received a certificate of nomination for the YWCA Tribute to Women award on behalf of the organization.
Past presidents of the local Alliance were also honored at the May luncheon. The auction and decorations this year featured a mystery theme. Guests bid upon several mystery items and solved two mysteries. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Seasons of Hope, a local nonprofit that provides assistance to families that don’t meet the standard guidelines for assistance through other agencies.
The WUJ Medical Alliance supports the local chapter of the American Medical Association, provides volunteer services and funding for community health-related organizations, and promotes healthy lifestyles in the tri-county area.