BRISTOL — King University’s Institute for Faith & Culture will welcome Natasha Sistrunk Robinson to Bristol as the 2021-2022 speaking series, “Listen to Your Life,” observes the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
A former officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, Robinson is the founder and chairperson of Leadership LINKS, Inc., an organization that encourages spiritual development, character and impactful living, and enriches communities through leadership, mentoring and education. She is also the president of T3 Leadership Solutions, Inc., which consults, coaches and mentors individuals and organizations.
Observations on Monday, Jan. 17, include:
A 2 p.m. virtual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. program presented by the Bristol MLK Committee. More information is available at https://www.ywcatnva.org/mlk2022/.
A 6:30 p.m. in-person candlelight gathering outside of Lee Street Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia. The MLK committee’s program will include prayers, reading and music.
“We are delighted to continue our partnership with the Bristol MLK Committee as we honor the life and legacy of Dr. King,” said Martin Dotterweich, Ph.D., director of the IFC. “Natasha Sistrunk Robinson brilliantly represents his ideals of the beloved community, the importance of mentoring, and listening intently to our lives. This is evident in her daily life, as well as in the work of her memoir, and we look forward to learning from her and sharing in her experiences.”
Robinson’s in-person presentation of the IFC’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Lecture, entitled “A Sojourner’s Truth: Choosing Freedom and Courage in a Divided World,” will take place at 7 p.m. on Monday at Lee Street Baptist Church. The event is free and open to the public. Masks will be required.
In addition, on Tuesday, Robinson will present “Beauty from the Ashes: A Purpose and a Call” at 10 a.m. in King’s Memorial Chapel. That presentation is also free and open to the public. Masks will be required.
Robinson is the author of “A Sojourner’s Truth: Choosing Freedom and Courage in a Divided World,” the “Hope for Us” Nicene Creed Bible study, and “Mentor for Life: Finding Purpose through Intentional Discipleship.” She also hosts the “A Sojourner’s Truth: Conversations for a Changing Culture” podcast.
She is a doctoral candidate at North Park Theological Seminary, having earned her bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Naval Academy and her master’s degree in Christian Leadership from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in Charlotte, North Carolina. Robinson served her country for six years as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, as well as through work for the Department of Homeland Security.
In addition to her work with Leadership LINKS, Inc. and T3 Leadership Solutions, Inc., Robinson is a motivational speaker, diversity and mentoring coach, Bible teacher, anti-human trafficking advocate, and champion for education.
To learn more about the institute, including the schedule for the speaker series, visit king.edu/faithandculture. For information on the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. events in Bristol, Abingdon and throughout the region, visit www.ywcatnva.org/mlk2022/.