BRISTOL — King University events originally scheduled for Jan. 17 to honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. were postponed because of winter weather.
The events will now take place at the beginning of February, as King’s Institute for Faith & Culture welcomes author and leader Natasha Sistrunk Robinson.
On Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m., she will present the IFC’s Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr Lecture for 2022, titled “A Sojourner’s Truth: Choosing Freedom and Courage in a Divided World” at Lee Street Baptist Church.
On Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 9:15 a.m., she will present “Beauty from the Ashes: A Purpose and a Call” at King’s Memorial Chapel on the main campus in Bristol.
Both events are free and open to the public, and masks will be required.
A former officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, Robinson is the founder and chairperson of Leadership LINKS, Inc., an organization that encourages spiritual development, character and impactful living, and enriches communities through leadership, mentoring and education. She is also the president of T3 Leadership Solutions, Inc., which consults with, coaches and mentors individuals and organizations.
“Natasha Sistrunk Robinson brilliantly represents (King’s) ideals of the beloved community, the importance of ment- oring, and listening intently to our lives. This is evident in her daily life, as well as in the work of her memoir, and we look forward to learning from her and sharing in her experiences,” said Martin Dotterweich, Ph.D., director of the IFC.
Robinson is the author of “A Sojourner’s Truth: Choosing Freedom and Courage in a Divided World,” the “Hope for Us” Nicene Creed Bible study, and “Mentor for Life: Finding Purpose through Intentional Discipleship.” She also hosts the “A Sojourner’s Truth: Conversations for a Changing Culture” podcast.
She is a doctoral candidate at North Park Theological Seminary, having earned her bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Naval Academy and her master’s degree in Christian Leadership from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in Charlotte, North Carolina. Robinson served her country for six years as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, as well as through work for the Department of Homeland Security.
In addition to her work with Leadership LINKS, Inc. and T3 Leadership Solutions, Inc., she is a motivational speaker, diversity and mentoring coach, Bible teacher, anti-human trafficking advocate, and champion for education.
To learn more about the institute, including the schedule for the speaker series, visit king.edu/faithandculture.