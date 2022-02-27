JOHNSON CITY — The Johnson City Public Library will host a variety of activities this week for all ages. The library will be closed Feb. 27-28, and will reopen on Tuesday, March 1, at 1 p.m.
Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week:
FOR CHILDREN
• Storytime in the Park will be held Wednesday and Thursday (March 2-3) at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers. The program meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street. No registration required; choose one day.
• Book Worms — Pocket Full of Colors will be held Thursday, March 3 at 4 p.m. for children ages 5-8. Hear a reading of “Pocket Full of Colors” by Amy Guglielmo and Jacqueline Tourville. The program will meet in the Jones Meeting Room, but a virtual option is also available. Registration is required. Call 423-434-4458 to register.
FOR ADULTS
• The Washington County Health Department will host an information table on Heart Health on Tuesday, March 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the library lobby.
• Spanish at Your Library meets on Thursday, March 3, beginning at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older is invited to join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. The group meets in the Tennessee Room. No registration is required.
• A Community Conversation program will be held Saturday, March 5, at 2 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Open to anyone ages 18 and older, the listening circle practices intentional listening skills. March’s discussion topic is “freedom to read.” Registration is required. Call 423-434-4454 to register.
To register or check out other upcoming events, visit jcpl.org/calendar.