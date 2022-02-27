ABINGDON, Va. — As the COVID pandemic lingers on, it seems the world around us has become dull and gray. “Humor Me: The Art of Laughter,” on display at William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, aims to change that by providing viewers with a bit of joy.
“Humor Me: The Art of Laughter” is a group exhibition, which challenges the notion that humorous art isn’t “fine art.”
Neon artist Danielle James pairs neon shapes and text with unexpected imagery to create a work of art that takes on a whole new (and often funny) meaning.
Brett Cook is a local artist whose comic series “Slime Punk” has captured attention. In this exhibit, you can see a typical (or not- so-typical) “Slime Punk” adventure unfold.
Emily Schubert has been an artist in residence at Arrowmont School of Art and Craft; her costume designs feature her Sense Monster Series. A conglomeration of mouths and noses grace the body that adorns them in a humorous performance piece, designed to make us smile and awaken the child within us.
Johnson City artist Jay Flack offers the viewer his take on pop culture superheroes, the legendary Bigfoot and aliens. His stylized characters have captured the contemporary regional art scene.
In “Humor Me: The Art of Laughter,” visitors can explore additional works by artists such as Kelsie Tyson, Catty Wampus Puppet Council, Blake Gore and Rachel Hulme, as well as pieces from the Emory & Henry collection and more.
Humor can diffuse distressing topics, offer moments of emotional respite, and connect us to one another. The theme of this show incorporates art that’s purposefully crafted to make viewers smile and maybe even have a laugh or two.
WKMA’s Tours at Two program will provide an opportunity to learn more about the exhibition with a free guided tour on Sunday, March 27, at 2 p.m. To reserve a spot, call Anna Buchanan at 276-628-5005, ext. 106. To learn more about the exhibition, visit williamkingmuseum.org.
“Humor Me: The Art of Laughter,” part of the McGlothlin Exhibition Series, remains on display through July 3.