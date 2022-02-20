JONESBOROUGH — The Heritage Alliance is a recent recipient of a Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan (SHARP) grant, made possible by the National Endowment for the Humanities.
SHARP grants are part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and the stipends support and uplift humanities organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to this program, Humanities Tennessee, located in Nashville, was able to provide almost $950,000 to over 90 entities across the state.
The Heritage Alliance is one of 40 entities to receive a SHARP grant in the East Tennessee division.
The Heritage Alliance qualified for the grant as a nonprofit organization with a primary mission of public humanities education. Opened in 2001, the Heritage Alliance manages several historic sites and museums throughout Jonesborough, and offers historical and educational programs, exhibits, town and cemetery tours, and school group experiences.
“We are grateful that Humanities Tennessee acknowledges the relevance and merit of our work, and we are eager to use these grant funds to continue our mission of historical education and preservation in our region,” says Anne G’Fellers-Mason, executive director of the Heritage Alliance.
Grant funds will be used to develop future organizational plans and respond to some of the challenges created by the pandemic. Learn more about the SHARP grant and the Heritage Alliance’s programs and historic sites/museums at Heritageall.org and like the organization on Facebook or Instagram for more information.