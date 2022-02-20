KINGSPORT — People often turn to the church when they are hurting, but does the church know where to go when someone needs recovery care? The answer is, they soon will — thanks to a series of gatherings designed to equip the faith-based community with the knowledge and resources they need.
AveNew, the drug education and prevention initiative of the United Way of Greater Kingsport, is teaming up with the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition and Uplift Appalachia to host faith-based gatherings in early March at three different sites to talk and share about addiction, overdose and recovery.
“Sometimes, a church can feel they are alone in this struggle,” says Susie Pedersen, Initiatives Manager for United Way of Greater Kingsport. “These gatherings are a way to learn about the newest resources and programs in our area, including recovery housing, second-chance employment and peer navigation services. The goal is to equip the faith-based community with knowledge and resources to walk confidently along with those they are working with in their congregations and neighborhoods.”
Jeff Noah, projects coordinator for SCAD and a certified peer recovery specialist, believes “alcohol and drug addiction is arguably one of the greatest threats to our communities and families in Northeast Tennessee.”
“It destroys real people physically, mentally and spiritually. While there are professional resources available to deal with the mind and body. We need to offer real hope, to real people,” Noah said.
One of those resources is the Sullivan County Overdose Response Team, which is a multidisciplinary team that responds quickly to survivors of an overdose and to their family members. “Like the Good Samaritan,” notes Noah, “the Overdose Response Team tries to reach those bruised and battered … offering support, resources and hope for recovery.”
Teronya Holmes, vice president and outreach director for Uplift Appalachia, says, “We want to provide a supportive community to help those who are struggling move from functioning and on to flourishing. We know faith organizations are uniquely capable of providing the wraparound care and community necessary for long-term recovery.”
Dr. Andi Clements, professor and vice chair of the ETSU Department of Psychology and the co-founder and president of Uplift Appalachia, says forming a community that shares information and holds each other accountable makes practical sense and allows everyone to maximize resources and efforts. Part of Uplift Appalachia’s mission is to create scalable programs that will enable churches to build relationships, enhance recovery and remove barriers to recovery.
Talking about recovery also builds community and reduces stigma.
“When we hear stories of strength, resilience and recovery from our neighbors, we remember that this is a treatable and also preventable disease,” says Dr. Angela Hagaman, operations director of the ETSU Addiction Science Center and chair of AveNew. “We learn that by working together and building communities that believe in recovery, we can all thrive.”
The gatherings will be offered on three different nights from 7-8 pm. at locations across the county, so interested churches, faith-based agencies and individuals can attend the program that’s most convenient. They are:
Tuesday, March 1 Central Christian Church, 424 Melrose St., Bristol
Tuesday, March 8 Christ Fellowship Church, 260 Victory Lane, Kingsport
Thursday, March 24 Celebration Church, 429 Shipley Ferry Road, Blountville
To learn more about AveNew and United Way of Greater Kingsport, visit www.AveNewTN.org or contact Pedersen at spedersen@uwaykpt.org or 423-378-3409, ext. 18.
To learn more about SCAD, visit www.scadcoalition.org or contact Noah at jeff@scadcoalition.org or 423-956-1893.
To learn more about Uplift Appalachia, visit www.upliftappalachia.org or contact Clements at director@upliftappalachia.org or 423-202-0188.About AveNew
AveNew is a community drug education and prevention coalition in Kingsport, Tennessee, striving to create a healthy and safe community free of substance misuse. Its goals include raising community awareness, increasing access to evidence-based prevention education for young people, reducing stigma surrounding substance use and recovery, and connecting those affected by addiction to available services and resources. Members of the AveNew coalition are from diverse sectors of the community — business, law enforcement, schools, local government, health, media, parents, youth and the faith-based community.
About United Way of Greater Kingsport
The United Way of Greater Kingsport fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community. Its mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of the community; its vision is a better life for all where everyone in the community has an opportunity for a quality education, financial stability and good health.
About SCAD
Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition creates community access to substance abuse prevention for its youth, as well as intervention and harm reduction to support families, through assessment, capacity-building and advocacy.
About Uplift Appalachia
Uplift Appalachia provides education, training, consulting and connecting to churches and organizations, motivating and equipping them to love and serve those living with addictions and mental health challenges on their journey to flourishing.