ROGERSVILLE — Tennessee Housing Development Agency has awarded a HOME Program grant to Hawkins County to make much-needed repairs to substandard homes for elderly and disabled residents.
The $500,000 grant will allow Hawkins County to renovate or rebuild up to seven single-family homes located in the county. The project will benefit low and very low-income individuals who do not have the financial resources to make needed improvements to their residences.
“Providing safe, decent housing is important for all Tennesseans, and with the help of these HOME funds, the Hawkins County government will be able to ensure more residents have access to just that,” THDA Executive Director Ralph M. Perrey said.
The next step for the county will be to hold public meetings to outline application procedures and grant guidelines. Once applications are received, a priority list will be formed based on the level of rehabilitation work required, as well as each applicant’s socioeconomic factors.
Homes that cannot be brought up to code will not be considered for the project.
Each home selected under the program will receive repairs that will bring it up to code. If the hard cost of repairs exceeds more than 75 percent of the home’s appraised value, the funds will be used for reconstruction.
The grant is being administered for Hawkins County by the First Tennessee Development District.
Anyone seeking additional information on the program should contact the Hawkins County administrative offices by phone at 423-272-7359.
The HOME program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is administered in part in Tennessee by THDA.
During the most recent funding round, THDA awarded 14 competitive HOME grants statewide totaling $7.6 million.
HOME grants must be used for the production, preservation or rehabilitation of affordable housing for low and very low- income families and individuals.