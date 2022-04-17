JOHNSON CITY — Girls on the Run Northeast Tennessee is gearing up for its “Glow the Distance Color-Splash” 5K.
The event will be held Friday, May 6, at 6:30 p.m. at Towne Acres School in Johnson City.
Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun and engaging running games along with dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in grades 3 through 8. During the eight-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service — all while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event.
Participation in the 5K event is open to the public. All proceeds benefit Girls on the Run Northeast Tennessee to help provide scholarships for area girls to participate in the program during the fall season.
Registration is $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the event. Registration before April 22 guarantees an event shirt, and all participants receive a medal, 5K bib and the satisfaction of knowing you helped provide the life-changing program to a young girl in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Packet pickup will be Thursday, May 5, at Academy Sports + Outdoors, from 5-7 p.m.
The 5K will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 6, at Towne Acres School. Participants may park at North Johnson City Baptist Church, Harvest Time Baptist Church and along the streets near the school. Check-in and pre-event activities begin at 5:30 p.m., so early arrival is suggested.
The last 5K event brought together over 1,000 participants, including participants, their family members, friends and community members. For more information about the fun-filled event, including how to register or volunteer, visit www.StrongGirlsRun.com.
Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Girls on the Run is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization with local councils in all 50 states. Founded in 1996 with just 13 girls, the program has since served over 2 million girls in grades 3 through 8, where they develop essential social, emotional and physical skills to successfully navigate life experiences.
Girls on the Run is included as a top research-based program in a social-emotional learning guide developed by researchers at Harvard University and has been recognized by the National Afterschool Association as one of the most influential after-school programs. It serves 130,000 girls in 200-plus cities across North America each year.