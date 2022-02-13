JOHNSON CITY — One of the Mid-Atlantic’s most celebrated chamber music groups is coming to East Tennessee State University.
The Atlantic Reed Consort will be featured during the ETSU Department of Music’s Reed Day, an event that runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the D.P. Culp Student Center. Tickets are $15 each, though parents and guardians accompanying minors may attend for free.
“We are proud to welcome students, amateurs of all levels, parents and band directors,” said Dr. Lisa Perry, an assistant professor in the department. “This will be a fun and instructive day of master classes, clinics and more.”
The Atlantic Reed Consort, a well-known reed quintet, will play a major part in the day’s events. Those attending will participate in a class for several instruments, including oboe, clarinet, saxophone, bass clarinet and bassoon. The group will offer methods for improving tone production, musicianship and expression, the department said, as well as strategies for improving sight-reading and combating performance anxiety.
The Atlantic Reed Consort will host a free public concert at 2 p.m. in the Martha Street Culp Auditorium. The event is funded by the Student Government Association BUC Fund.
Visit etsu.edu/cas/music/camps/reedday.php for details or to register.