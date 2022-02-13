JONESBOROUGH — Historic Jonesborough Dance Society is inviting you to dust off your dancing shoes.
A contra dance will be held Saturday, Feb. 19, with a beginner’s lesson at 7 p.m. and the dance from 7:30-10:30 p.m. at the Jonesborough Visitor Center, 117 Boone St. Tickets are $10 for singles, $8 for students and $25 for families.
Contra dance is an energetic folk dance for all ages. It is similar to square dance, but it’s done in long lines rather than four-couple squares. A beginner’s lesson is held prior to each dance where the basic moves are taught. The caller calls out the moves during each dance.
According to organizers, “contra dancing is social interaction, meeting people and making new friends, set to music. The rest is just details.”
No partner is needed, as it is tradition to change partners for each dance. Contra dances are family friendly, and the events are alcohol-, tobacco- and fragrance-free.
Participants have an opportunity to have fun, get some exercise and interact with new friends. To keep everyone as safe as possible, proof of COVID vaccination or a self-supplied negative COVID test (taken at the door) is required.
Follow The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society on Facebook for dates and announcements.